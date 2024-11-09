2 critically injured in Van Nuys hit-and-run; 1 driver arrested, second on the run

The Brief Four cars collided in Van Nuys Friday night, seriously injuring two people. One of the drivers got out of the car and ran. Police are still searching for them. Another driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.



Police are searching for the driver of a Rolls-Royce, who they say ran off after being involved in a massive crash in Van Nuys Friday night that left two people severely injured.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, along Sherman Way. Police said two cars, a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes, were headed west and driving fast, when the Mercedes hit a Honda that was trying to make a left into a parking lot. The Rolls-Royce veered into oncoming lanes, the LAPD said, in an effort to avoid hitting the Honda too. But, they drove into oncoming traffic, and hit a Chevy, before their car came to rest at the curb.

That's when officers said the driver of the Rolls-Royce got out of the car and ran off.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Two people inside the Honda were severely hurt. LAFD paramedics brought them to the hospital, where they're still in critical condition. Police identified them only as residents of Panorama City. The driver of the Mercedes also had minor injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where officers arrested him on suspicion of reckless driving.

Officers are still looking for the Rolls-Royce driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the LAPD at 818-644-8114.