2 critically injured in Van Nuys hit-and-run; 1 driver arrested, second on the run

Published  November 9, 2024 4:43pm PST
Van Nuys
Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a devastating hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys. One driver was arrested, but a second ran off. Police are still looking for them.

The Brief

    • Four cars collided in Van Nuys Friday night, seriously injuring two people.
    • One of the drivers got out of the car and ran. Police are still searching for them.
    • Another driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

LOS ANGELES - Police are searching for the driver of a Rolls-Royce, who they say ran off after being involved in a massive crash in Van Nuys Friday night that left two people severely injured.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, along Sherman Way. Police said two cars, a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes, were headed west and driving fast, when the Mercedes hit a Honda that was trying to make a left into a parking lot. The Rolls-Royce veered into oncoming lanes, the LAPD said, in an effort to avoid hitting the Honda too. But, they drove into oncoming traffic, and hit a Chevy, before their car came to rest at the curb.

That's when officers said the driver of the Rolls-Royce got out of the car and ran off. 

Two people inside the Honda were severely hurt. LAFD paramedics brought them to the hospital, where they're still in critical condition. Police identified them only as residents of Panorama City. The driver of the Mercedes also had minor injuries. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where officers arrested him on suspicion of reckless driving.

Officers are still looking for the Rolls-Royce driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the LAPD at 818-644-8114.

  • This story was reported using information from a Los Angeles Police Department news release. 