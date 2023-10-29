2 children killed, 2 others injured in Lancaster; child abuse suspected

A man has been detained in connection with the deaths of two children and the hospitalization of two others as a result of suspected child abuse in Lancaster.

Deputies on Saturday responded to a call reporting child abuse in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 around 11:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At the scene, deputies found four children all under the age of 10 suffering from cuts to their bodies. All four children were taken to the hospital. Two children later died, while the other two remain in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The person of interest was not identified. Authorities also contacted a woman at the home, but did not indicate her relationship to the man or children.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.