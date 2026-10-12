2 children, aged 4 and 10, shot to death in Pico-Union

The Brief A shooting killed two children in Pico-Union. The shooting suspect, a man, turned the gun on himself, LAPD said. The children's ages were 4 and 10.



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LOS ANGELES – Two children, aged 4 and 10, were shot to death in Los Angeles' Pico-Union.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near Venice Boulevard and Catalina Street a little after 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

Police found three people who had been shot, including two young children, and rushed them to the hospital. The two children were eventually pronounced dead, and investigators identified the surviving man as the suspect, according to Los Angeles police.

Police believe the man shot himself after shooting the two children.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday evening, officials have not released the names of the man and the two children involved in the incident.