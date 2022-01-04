2 bicyclists killed in Chatsworth hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley leaves two bicyclists dead.

Emergency crews responded to a call of the crash in the 9500 block of Lurline Avenue in the Chatsworth area around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, the Los Angeles Police Department spotted two bicyclists but no car at the scene, leading officers to believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Both bicyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD received another call of a different crash from a location "a little further away" from the Lurline Avenue scene, which led officers to believe the suspect was involved in both crashes. LAPD placed the suspect in custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify the severity of his injuries.

One of the deceased bicyclists was described as a woman in her 30s or 50s. Officials did not give a specific description of the second bicyclist, other than the fact that he was a male.

