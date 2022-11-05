2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect

Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week.

Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are two of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting that left two dead and two more injured.

LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, near the intersection of East Lark Ellen Avenue.

When first responders arrived, one victim was declared dead at the scene and three others were rushed to the hospital by paramedics. The victim pronounced dead at the scene was later identified by authorities as 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and another victim died at the hospital.

According to homicide investigators, at least one of the party attendees pulled out a handgun, fired shots, and left the scene.

Joel Daniel Garcia is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that killed at least two people. PHOTO: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Police are still searching for a third suspect wanted for this shooting, 19-year-old Joel Garcia.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.