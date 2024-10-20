2 arrested, $12K worth of stolen goods recovered in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Two people were arrested as part of a retail theft bust in Pomona that resulted in the recovery of about $12,000 worth of stolen goods, according to police.
Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting three masked individuals stealing from a car. Once authorities located that vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop.
While searching the car, officers recovered around $12,000 worth of stolen merchandise.
The suspects - Natassia De La Vega of Montclair, 38; Bryan Valdez of Pomona, 30 - were arrested and booked at Pomona City Jail.