2 arrested, $12K worth of stolen goods recovered in Pomona

article

The Brief Natassia De La Vega of Montclair, 38, and Bryan Valdez of Pomona, 30 were arrested in connection with the alleged thefts. The two were arrested after someone reported seeing them stealing items from a car. About $12,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.



Two people were arrested as part of a retail theft bust in Pomona that resulted in the recovery of about $12,000 worth of stolen goods, according to police.

Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting three masked individuals stealing from a car. Once authorities located that vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop.

While searching the car, officers recovered around $12,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspects - Natassia De La Vega of Montclair, 38; Bryan Valdez of Pomona, 30 - were arrested and booked at Pomona City Jail.