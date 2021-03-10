2.6-magnitude earthquake reported in San Fernando Valley

article

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake has been reported in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the earthquake was reported at 11:14 p.m. PT just 0.62 mile north-northwest of Pacoima. It was recorded at a depth of about 6.3 miles.

The quake was felt as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as parts of Beverly Hills, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.