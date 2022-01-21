19-year-old victim of fatal shooting outside recreation center in South LA

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in South Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether the victim was the intended target.

The shooting occurred outside the Trinity Recreation Center in South LA’s Historic South-Central neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the victim and his friend were standing near the basketball court having a conversation after a game when two cars pulled up and those inside the vehicles began shooting at one another.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

The teen victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say his friend was not injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked the contact the LAPD.

