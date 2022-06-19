17-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The two victims were sitting inside a car when a male drove up in another vehicle and fired multiple rounds at them and fled, Delatorre said.

Paramedics took both victims to a hospital, where the teen died, he said.

Detectives told reporters at the scene that the 23-year-old man was driving, the 17-year-old boy was the front seat passenger and that four people were in the car's back seat, including two 4-year-olds.

The shooting was believed gang-related, Delatorre said.