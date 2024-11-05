$161,000 Powerball ticket sold in California

The Brief One person matched 5 numbers in Monday night's jackpot drawing. The lucky ticket was sold in Los Angeles, California. The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday.



You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Monday night's Powerball jackpot, one person who purchased a ticket in Southern California came close to winning the top prize and is raking in some big bucks.

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket matched five numbers.

The lucky ticket worth $161,556 was sold at Teddy's Liquor Store and Market located at 2112 S. La Brea Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The numbers drawn Monday were 6, 18, 33, 48, 53 and Powerball 21.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated at $75 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball drawing are 1 in 292 million.

Your chances are so small that a person is much more likely to get struck by lightning at some point than to win a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot even if they played every drawing of both for 80 years. Yet with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the $1.5 billion total.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.