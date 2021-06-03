16-year-old killed; Pomona father, stepmother arrested in connection with his murder

article

A 16-year-old boy is dead and his father and stepmother were arrested in connection with his death, Pomona police said Thursday.

The teen was killed on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Del Rosa Place, authorities said.

The exact cause of the teen's death was not immediately available, but authorities believe the teen's stepmother caused injuries that resulted in his death.

Police responded to call of unknown trouble with someone requiring CPR. When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was found not breathing. The teen was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Authorities determined that the victim had been assaulted by his stepmother immediately prior to needing medical assistance.

Investigators also learned that the victim had been receiving significant injuries from abuse at the hands of the suspect prior to this incident.

The victim’s stepmother, Jessica Grajeda, 35, was taken into custody by Pomona detectives.

The investigation further revealed that the victim’s father was aware of the abuse and injuries and had not taken action to stop it or seek medical attention for his son. The father, George Luis Almaraz, was also taken into custody by detectives.

There were five additional children in the home ranging in age from 13 to 1 years old. All the children were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services. Police said it does not appear at this time that any of the other children were being physically abused by their parents.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed a charge of murder and multiple counts of child abuse against Grajeda. Additionally, one count of felony child abuse was filed against the victim’s father. Both suspects remain in custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

