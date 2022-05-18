16-year-old girl stabbed by another teen on her way from school in Montclair
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being stabbed by a boy who goes to the same school as her.
According to police, the girl was on her way home from Montclair High School when the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, walked up behind her and stabbed her in the back of the head. The girl was stabbed several more times before a witness jumped in and held the teen boy until police arrived.
The teen boy was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.
The girl is expected to survive.
Advertisement