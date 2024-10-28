15 Freeway shooting triggers major traffic delays in San Bernardino County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A shooting on the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County is causing major traffic delays Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway south of Oak Hill Road, north of the 138 Freeway.

The CHP said there was a collision between the two white pickup trucks that resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim's condition is not known.

Information on a suspect or suspect vehicle was not immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

SkyFOX over the scene showed the two trucks with significant front-end damage and broken windows.

Vehicles were seen on the southbound lanes at a complete standstill for miles as traffic is being diverted off at Ranchero. All lanes will be closed for at least the next hour, according to the CHP.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.