Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.

At this time, lane 1 in both north and southbound directions will be closed from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road as rain enters the forecast and flooding is possible this weekend.

Crews continue work to repair nearly 60 miles of lane, ramps, and drainage systems on the freeway, Caltrans said.

Officials advise travelers to use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan back to I-15 as an alternate route.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2025, according to Caltrans.