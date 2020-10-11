14-year-old Koreatown girl reported missing

article

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday.

Sherlin Viviana Chay Almira was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at her home located near the intersection of Eighth and Irolo streets in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to Almira’s family, she told her parents she was going to get pizza with her friends at a restaurant located in the 3100 block of West 8th Street and would return home by 3 p.m.

Almira never returned and her family is desperate to find her.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with long black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white Nikes with a red swoosh, police said.

The teen does not have a history of running away and her family described this behavior as “out of character,” LAPD said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD Olympic Division at 213-382-9027 or the Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

In addition, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

