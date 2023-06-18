14-year-old boy reported missing out of Lancaster

article

Sheriff's officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 14- year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster.

Jermaine Jonathan "Baby J" Martin was last seen at about 2 p.m. Saturday near his home in the 1100 block of East Avenue J-6, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Martin was described as a 5-feet tall, 110-pound Black male with brown and gold, Afro-style hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray jean shorts and black shoes.

The sheriff's Lancaster station urged anyone with information regarding Martin's whereabouts to call them at 661-948-5466. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org.