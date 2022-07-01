14-year-old boy last seen in East LA reported missing

article

A 14-year-old boy last seen in East Los Angeles was reported missing Friday.

Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Nathan is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 147 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Nathan has no history of running away, Serna said.

Anyone with information about Nathan or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.