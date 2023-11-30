$120,000 pickup truck stolen at Burbank airport parking lot

The Hollywood Burbank Airport has been long known for its easy access and more affordable parking options – especially compared to LAX.

However, travelers going in and out of the Burbank airport are sounding the alarm with cars being broken into. Jamey Hall, who flew out of the Burbank airport, tells FOX 11 his 2024 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the C lot.

He noticed his truck, believed to be worth about $120,000 after add-ons, was gone after parking it November 24.

"Somebody needs to monitor the cameras," Hall said. "It's reoccuring and they're doing nothing about it. Nothing is being done about it."

Using the Dodge app, Hall tracked down his stolen vehicle and learned that it is now in Tijuana. Hall shared his frustration with how the situation was handled by the airport's parking staff.

"The police can only do so much there. They're patrolling," Hall said. "Somebody needs to be in that booth."

FOX 11 made calls to the Burbank Police Department but could not be reached for comment before Wednesday's 10 p.m. newscast.