Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing out of the Tustin area.

According to police, Janelle Flores-Avila was last known to be in the area of Pine and Halliday streets in Santa Ana around 10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said she is local to the Tustin area.

Janelle was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and carrying a red backpack.

If you see her, contact Tustin police immediately.