12-year-old girl killed, 9 others injured in South LA crash

A 12-year-old girl was killed, and nine other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in the Green Meadows of South Los Angeles Friday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of E. Century Boulevard and Paloma Avenue.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department had to pull the driver out of one of the cars, who was trapped inside.

All told, nine people — six adults and three children — were brought to the hospital in varying conditions.

A 12-year-old girl, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene of the crash showed just two of the vehicles involved, a white pickup truck and a white sedan which appeared to have been T-boned.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash.