12-year-old boy killed in crash with parked van in Sherman Oaks

article

A 12-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday after the vehicle he was in crashed into a parked van in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

Authorities said the deadly crash occurred around 10:17 a.m. near the 4400 block of North Woodman Avenue, near Moorpark Avenue south of the 101 Freeway.

It's unclear how fast the vehicle was moving when it hit the parked vehicle, which was described as as moving van.

The 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, died at the scene.

An adult woman and a 10-year-old boy also inside the car were taken to the hospital per protocol but did not have any apparent injuries, according to the LAFD.

A third person was transported to the hospital for medical reasons not related to the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the 12-year-old boy, as well as those transported to the hospital, were not released.