12-year-old boy arrested in deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George’s County, police say

Authorities have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 13-year-old teen during an argument in Prince George's County Saturday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles around 10:15 p.m. in the shopping center in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court in the Glenarden area.

Police say they arrived and found the 13-year-old victim, identified by authorities as King Douglas of Upper Marlboro, dead on the scene. A second 13-year-old was found nearby with stab wounds and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they do not believe this was a random shooting. The 12-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Investigators are working to identify and arrest the person who stabbed the surviving victim.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS and refer to case number 20-0017110.