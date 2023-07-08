12 homes evacuated after landslide in Rolling Hills Estates

article

A portion of hillside gave way in Rolling Hills Estates Saturday night, threatening multiple homes in the area.

It wasn't immediately where in the city the landslide happened, but Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn reported that multiple homes were threatened by the slide around 11 p.m. Saturday.

In addition, Hahn reported that the Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered 12 homes be evacuated, but according to Hahn, everyone was able to get out of the homes unharmed.

"Had the chance to speak to residents who are being evacuated," Hahn tweeted. "Everyone is safe but right now these homes are too unstable to enter. I've already spoken with our Public Works Director Mark Pastrella and are offering the city and our residents our full support."