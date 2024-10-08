12 allegedly unlicensed contractors arrested in Riverside County sting operation

article

Twelve allegedly unlicensed contractors were arrested in Riverside County as part of a two-day undercover sting targeting illegal contracting activities, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The sting operation took place Sept. 24 and 25 and involved the Menifee Police Department and the Contractors State License Board's Statewide Investigative Fraud Team.

According to officials, the 12 suspected unlicensed contractors were asked to submit bids for various construction projects. All those bids exceeded the legal limit of $500 for unlicensed work, with amounts ranging from $2,300 to $31,590 for landscaping, painting, and masonry projects, the DA's office said.

Under California law, it is illegal for unlicensed contractors to bid or work on projects costing more than $500, including labor and materials.

Six individuals also requested down payments above the legal limit, the DA's office said. Down payments for home improvement projects cannot exceed 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less. Violating this law is a misdemeanor, carrying fines of up to $5,000 and possible jail time, officials added.

Penalties for these violations include administrative fines of up to $15,000, jail sentences of up to six months, and fines up to $5,000. Repeat offenders may face a mandatory 90-day jail sentence and a fine of $5,000 or 20% of the contract price.

All 12 cases head to criminal court and will be prosecuted by the Consumer Fraud Unit.

To report suspected unlicensed contractor activities, visit the CSLB website at cslb.ca.gov or contact CSLB toll-free at 1-800-321-CSLB (2752).