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The Brief State and federal authorities are searching Miranda’s Rescue in Fortuna after receiving "credible information regarding allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy." On Thursday, investigators uncovered remains of dozens of dead animals from the property, with several showing signs that they had been shot. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said the investigation "is just getting started."



State and federal authorities have unearthed remains of dozens of dead animals from the grounds of a Humboldt County animal sanctuary that is being investigated for allegations of widespread abuse, cruelty and fraud.

Allegations of abuse and fraud

The backstory:

Miranda’s Rescue is a sprawling, 50-acre no-kill rescue that claims on its website to bring "relief to hundreds of distressed, neglected, abused and discarded animals."

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office – along with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office, California Attorney General’s Office, California Department of Justice, United States Department of Agriculture and Federal Bureau of Investigation – began an investigation into the rescue, located at 1603 Sandy Prairie Road in Fortuna, in late April after receiving "credible information regarding allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy," according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Searching the property

Dig deeper:

Investigators executed a search warrant at Miranda’s Rescue on Tuesday, which allowed authorities to excavate the property to search "for evidence of deceased dogs believed to be buried in mass graves."

"During the excavation, investigators recovered 117 intact canine remains from two dig sites," the HCSO said in a Friday statement. "An additional 21 canine skulls, hundreds of bones, and six loose microchips were located in another dig location near where the intact animals were discovered."

The sheriff’s office said the exhumed dogs were in various states of decomposition, and many "showed evidence of bullet fragments," and that 70 of the animals were examined at the site by forensic veterinarians who determined that many of the dogs had died of gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered an area inside a barn "believed to be where the dogs were likely killed." In that same area, authorities also found more than 600 dog collars, the HCSO said.

What they're saying:

"This investigation is just getting started," said Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal. "There is a tremendous amount of data to process, witnesses to interview, and evidence to examine. The Major Crimes Division is laser focused on this case and will continue working with our state and federal partners to examine every lead."

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Miranda’s Rescue for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

However, on June 18, the owner and founder, Shannon Miranda, posted a statement on the rescue's website that read:

"For more than 30 years, I have devoted my life to rescuing and caring for animals through Miranda’s Rescue. Recent media coverage and online commentary have presented an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture of our work. I want to share the facts and provide context so the public can better understand our work and the difficult decisions we sometimes must make."

Miranda also said in his statement that his rescue has euthanized animals in the past, though only in rare circumstances "when an animal is suffering from a terminal condition or when it poses a serious, ongoing danger to people or other animals."

Miranda highlighted two "recent cases" that he believes have drawn attention to his rescue.

"In one case, a dog named Zora arrived heavily sedated, later killed a feral cat during a walk with a prospective adopter, then broke free and attacked another dog," Miranda said. "In another case, a dog transferred to us became fixated on a stroller carrying a baby, lunged at it, and attacked it before staff intervened. In both situations, given the observed behavior and the risks to staff, volunteers, visitors, and other animals, I made the difficult decision to euthanize the dogs."

What's next:

No one has been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the allegations against the rescue as of Sunday, though the HCSO said the nature and complexity of the investigation means the evidence review process "will require a significant amount of time."

"Upon completion of the investigation, and after a thorough review of all evidence, if there is sufficient evidence to support violations of animal cruelty, fraud, or other applicable laws, the case will be submitted to the prosecution team for review and consideration of criminal charges," the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the allegations made against Miranda Rescue was asked to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.