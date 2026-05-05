Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A man was arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash at a busy Van Nuys intersection, officials said.
What we know:
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Sherman Way just before 10:10 p.m. Monday, May 4, following reports of a man lying in the roadway.
Witnesses told arriving officers they saw a white four-door BMW traveling southbound along Sepulveda at a high rate of speed when a pedestrian was struck inside a crosswalk.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Investigators said the driver fled the scene. The suspect, described only as a 40-year-old man, was later located and taken into custody.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released by authorities.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.