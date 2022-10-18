11-year-old girl reported missing from Altadena

article

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office are searching for an 11-yearold girl who was reported missing from the city of Altadena.

Lea Fonseca was last seen around 8 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the 2100 block of Lake Ave. in Altadena.

She is described as being 4'9, weighing 134 lbs, has brown eyes and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and had a black backpack with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Altadena Sheriff's Station or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.