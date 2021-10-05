105 Freeway Shootout: CHP officer hurt, murder suspect dies in Paramount

A murder suspect is dead after he and California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a shootout on the 105 Freeway at the 710 Freeway.

The suspect's vehicle broke down on the transition road from the westbound 105 Freeway to the northbound 710 Freeway in the Paramount area around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP officers responded to a call for a disabled vehicle and at some point when they stopped to render aid, the suspect – later identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as 35-year-old Jesse Medrano – pulled out a handgun. Video from SkyFOX showed Medrano open fire on the officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

Video from SkyFOX showed that the suspect in a standoff with CHP officers Tuesday was seen holding a handgun before opening fire on officers. (FOX 11)

Medrano was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

One CHP officer was wounded in the shooting. The wounded CHP officer suffered a graze wound to the head, and he could be seen walking in the area after the shooting and being treated at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle matched the license plate of a vehicle stolen by Medrano, CHP said after the deadly shooting.

SOUTH LA HOMICIDE

Prior to Tuesday's deadly shootout, Medrano was initially wanted in connection to a different shooting. On Sunday, October 3, LAPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East 92nd Street in the South Los Angeles area.

According to LAPD, Medrano was involved in a dispute with family members when he allegedly shot 61-year-old Ruben Marrufo and two other family members. Medrano reportedly drove away from Sunday's deadly shooting scene and ditched the car in the city of Bell.

He then carjacked another vehicle, which was the same license plate as the SUV that got disabled prior to Tuesday's deadly shootout.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.