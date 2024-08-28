10 Freeway toll lanes in San Bernardino County open Aug. 29

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, some drivers will be able to zip through the usual bottleneck of traffic on the 10 freeway in San Bernardino County.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said 10 miles of new toll lanes will be open beginning the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29 for the early rush hour between the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County lines in Montclair and at Towanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

There will be two lanes of express lanes in both directions, with multiple access points along the way Transportation officials said two more phases of construction will add another 26 miles of express lanes.

The toll lanes aim to ease some of the worst bumper-to-bumper traffic in the county.