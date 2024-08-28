Expand / Collapse search

10 Freeway toll lanes in San Bernardino County open Aug. 29

By
Published  August 28, 2024 10:46am PDT
San Bernardino County
FOX 11

10 Freeway toll lanes open Aug. 29

Ten miles of new toll lanes will open for the morning crush beginning on Thursday, Aug. 28.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, some drivers will be able to zip through the usual bottleneck of traffic on the 10 freeway in San Bernardino County

Officials with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said 10 miles of new toll lanes will be open beginning the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29 for the early rush hour between the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County lines in Montclair and at Towanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

There will be two lanes of express lanes in both directions, with multiple access points along the way Transportation officials said two more phases of construction will add another 26 miles of express lanes. 

The toll lanes aim to ease some of the worst bumper-to-bumper traffic in the county.