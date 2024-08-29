10 Freeway express lanes in San Bernardino County: Here's how much it will cost drivers

New express toll lanes opened Thursday on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County following four years of construction along the interstate.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said 10 miles of new toll lanes opened Wednesday at 10 p.m. between the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County lines in Montclair and Etiwanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

There are now a pair of express lanes in both directions, with multiple access points along the way. Transportation officials said two more phases of construction will add another 26 miles of express lanes with construction on the next phase expected to begin next year.

The toll lanes aim to ease some of the worst bumper-to-bumper traffic in the county.

"I think it will help traffic. Like this morning it’s been pretty smooth," said driver Darlene Compton who uses the stretch of freeway daily for work "Normally it’s pretty congested but I’m hoping now that the lanes are open it will flow smoothly," Compton added.

Commuters can see toll prices displayed on signs at each entry point within the corridor. The price you will see at the point of entry is the price you will be charged.

"It varies. This is a dynamic strategy for the pricing part of it, so it varies," said Tim Watkins, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

"Minimal tolls are at 70 cents and as demand increases, that price increases. During peak times drivers can expect to pay a total from end-to-end somewhere between four and seven dollars" said Watkins.

Drivers without a pre-established FasTrak account or a transponder can still use the new lanes and will be able to pay for tolls using the Pay Online feature within five days of their trip.