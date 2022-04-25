1-year-old girl among 4 people wounded in Pico Rivera dog attack

Four people, including a one-year-old girl, were wounded in a dog attack in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a home on Homebrook Street, located near the intersection of Washington and Rosemead boulevards. Fire officials said several people were injured in a pit bull attack and family members told FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez it all happened in just a few minutes.

Ruby Ann Cevantes

All four victims were taken to a hospital and required stitches. The toddler, named Ruby Ann Cervantes, was rushed to the trauma center at LAC + USC Medical Center. She is undergoing surgery and will then be moved to the ICU. Officials say she suffered wounds to her shoulders, legs, and ankles.

The girl’s mother returned to the home after she was released from the hospital and said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.

"I stabbed him to get him off my daughter. It was either him or my daughter…I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter" she said. "I feel really bad, but I had to and I’m pretty sure anyone would’ve done it."

The blue nose pit bulls had been in the home for about four months and according to family members, had never displayed any aggressive behavior. One of the dogs was stabbed to death inside the home and the other is in animal control custody.

All four victims are expected to survive.

