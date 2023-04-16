1 person killed in Chatsworth crash

A motorist was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in Chatsworth, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 5:51 a.m. to 21925 W. Devonshire St. found a vehicle into a building with one person trapped, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"After an extrication operation, sadly the person was beyond medical help and determined dead on scene," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The age and gender of the motorist were not immediately known.



