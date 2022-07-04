Expand / Collapse search

South LA street takeover ends in deadly shooting

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

Deadly shooting near South LA street takeover

The LAPD has not released any information about a possible suspect.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead near a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.

Police responded to a gathering near Century and Hoover around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers were told someone had been fatally shot.

The victim was found nearby inside a pickup truck and was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.