South LA street takeover ends in deadly shooting
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead near a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.
Police responded to a gathering near Century and Hoover around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers were told someone had been fatally shot.
The victim was found nearby inside a pickup truck and was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.