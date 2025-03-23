1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway near Brentwood early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

CHP officers responded to the scene at 3:18 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at the Skirball Center Drive exit.

The collision involved a black four-door sedan, a blue Toyota RAV4, a gold Toyota Corolla, and a gray Toyota, according to the CHP.

Witnesses reported that the victim was ejected from one of the vehicles during the crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that resulted in the closure of three lanes of the freeway for hours as authorities investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

The name, age, and gender of the victim have not been disclosed, and further details about the cause of the collision remain under investigation.

What's next:

The CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.