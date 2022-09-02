Gas spill snarls traffic on 710 Freeway in Vernon

Traffic has slowed to a crawl on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and truck fire in Vernon early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and two cars were involved in a collision, leading to an oil spill on the freeway around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

While crews worked to clear the scene, a street sweeper truck caught fire and the driver became trapped inside. He was freed from the burning truck by firefighters and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

After the truck caught fire, officials shut down all northbound and southbound lanes as vehicles were traveling too close to the fire. Hours later, authorities reopened all southbound lanes.

Only one lane is open on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway in the area.

SkyFOX flew over the scene that showed traffic backed up for miles.

It’s unknown how long the lane closures will be in effect.

No further information was immediately released.

