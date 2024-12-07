1 killed in crash on 110 Freeway in Carson; southbound lanes closed for hours

The Brief One person was killed on a crash on the 110 Freeway in Carson Saturday morning. At least one car flipped over in the crash. All southbound lanes of the 110 were closed for more than three hours Saturday morning.



A person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the Harbor (110) Freeway in Carson, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. Saturday on the southbound freeway at Carson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 5:54 a.m. for an overturned vehicle did not take anyone to a hospital, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher reported.

A Sigalert, issued at 5:57 a.m. closing all southbound lanes at the West Carson Street off-ramp, was canceled at 9:37 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.