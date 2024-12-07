1 killed in crash on 110 Freeway in Carson; southbound lanes closed for hours
CARSON, Calif. - A person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the Harbor (110) Freeway in Carson, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. Saturday on the southbound freeway at Carson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics dispatched to the location at 5:54 a.m. for an overturned vehicle did not take anyone to a hospital, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher reported.
A Sigalert, issued at 5:57 a.m. closing all southbound lanes at the West Carson Street off-ramp, was canceled at 9:37 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.