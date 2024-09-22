Pilot killed after 2 Cessna planes collide mid-air in Lancaster

A pilot was killed and another pilot escaped with no injuries following a mid-air crash of two Cessna planes in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash happened Sunday around 12:50 a.m., according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

One of the planes came down in the area of 47th Street East and Avenue F, and the other in the area of 60th Street East and Avenue G, Capt. Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told City News Service.

It was unclear which plane was carrying the pilot who died.

Federal authorities were looking into the cause of the crash.

"NTSB is investigating the midair collision of a Yakovlev Yak-52 and Nanchang CJ-6A near Lancaster, California," the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Sunday afternoon.