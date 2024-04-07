1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in 10 Freeway crash near Palms

A person was killed and three other people suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the 10 Freeway near the Palms community of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:50 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Overland Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

One person, badly trapped in the wreckage, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics rushed three other people to area hospitals. Those injured suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.

A Sigalert issued at 2:04 a.m. closing all westbound lanes at Overland Avenue was canceled at 7:24 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.