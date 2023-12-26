1 killed, 3 critically injured in Christmas Day crash in South LA

One person was killed, and three people were injured in a two-car crash in South Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

It happened just after 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25, near the intersection of E. 82nd Place and Compton Avenue, according to police.

The aftermath was captured on cell phone video, showing two cars completely mangled. Police said one car crossed the center line before hitting the second car and catching on fire.

"It was a loud crash. It was pretty much demolished. It was pretty bad. It was all just torn up," said one witness. "There was a guy who was just laying down and there was another one inside the car still trapped."

SUGGESTED: 2 men hospitalized after being shot on 10 Fwy in Monterey Park

That person was a passenger who had to be extricated. That person and two others were brought to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash. None of the victims in the crash have been identified, but police said both drivers were in their 30s.

City News Service Contributed to this report.