1 killed, 2 injured after car plunges into backyard pool in Chino

One person was killed and two others were injured after a car plunged into a backyard pool in Chino early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Chino Valley Fire District and Chino Police Department were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Alicia Way near East End Avenue following reports of a crash into a resident's backyard and landing into a pool. Arriving firefighters discovered two of the victims were trapped inside the vehicle and were able to pull a man and a woman from the wreckage. All three victims were ejected from the vehicle and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, Chino FD officials said.

"It was a big old crash. I heard ‘bang,’ and I looked outside my window and I saw something in the pool. I wasn’t sure what it was," the homeowner said.

The two passengers were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital and one of them was in critical condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Chino PD officers set up a perimeter around the home while waiting for a coroner to arrive.

Officials were in the early stages of the investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

