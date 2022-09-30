One person hurt in shooting at a San Bernardino mall; Gunman on the run

article

A shooting at a San Bernardino mall is under investigation Friday afternoon.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call from the Inland Center Mall. Police believe the shooting likely stemmed from a fight and may be gang-related.

Police said they are unsure if the shooting happened in the food court or the parking lot adjacent to the food court.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. San Bernardino PD says Friday's incident was not an active-shooter situation.

The gunman remains on the run. A description of the suspect has not been released as of Friday afternoon.