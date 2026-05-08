1 hospitalized after car plows into Koreatown home

article

The Brief A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Koreatown Friday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Western Avenue. No one inside the home was hurt.



One person was hospitalized after a car plowed into a home in the Koreatown area Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident was reported around 12 p.m. Friday, May 8 in the 200 block of North Gramercy Place, near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Fire authorities said no one inside the home was injured. However, the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Department of Building and Safety were called to the scene to determine the structural integrity of the home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released.