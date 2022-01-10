1 dead, several others wounded at warehouse party in South LA

One person was killed and several others were wounded after gunfire erupted on a street in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

Authorities said dozens were gathered at a warehouse party near Hill and 35th streets. According to preliminary reports, there were several people standing outside when a car pulled up, and suddenly, partygoers found themselves in the middle of a shootout around 11 p.m.

All of the victims, reportedly between the ages of 16 and 29, were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their names have not been released, and their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

