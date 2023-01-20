1 dead in stabbing in Mid-City; Heavy police presence at nursing home

One person is dead and another is hurt after they were believed to be stabbed in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 1900 block of South Longwood Avenue a little before 4:15 p.m. Friday.

SkyFOX was over a heavy police presence at a nursing home, which matched the address of the crime scene. Officials did not specify if the stabbing happened inside, at, or near the nursing home.

One person was placed in custody from the deadly incident.

(FOX 11)

Officials have not released the identities of the person killed in the incident as well as the suspect.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.