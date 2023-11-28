1 dead, another hospitalized in shooting at LA Live in downtown, suspect on the run

A deadly shooting is under investigation at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the Fixins Soul Kitchen on West Olympic Boulevard at Peacock Place at LA Live Tuesday night. LAPD said one person has died in the shooting and the suspect ran off in a white SUV.

Minutes after the news of the person dying, a second person was rushed to the hospital. Officials did not give a condition of the second person shot.

Officials did not give a specific description of the alleged gunman.

It is unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant. Officials did not say what prompted the shooting to break out.

The shooting happened a very short walk from Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center). No NBA or NHL games are taking place Tuesday night.

Fixins Soul Kitchen is owned by former NBA All-Star and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.