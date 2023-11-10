1 dead in shooting at a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles

article

One person is dead in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected gunman remains on the run. LAPD believes he may have been with two other men at the time of the incident.

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting to break out.