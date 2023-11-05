2 killed, several others injured after minivan crashes into Metro bus in DTLA

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a minivan attempting to evade a police pursuit crashed into a Metro bus Sunday near downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:11 a.m. to the 100 block of East 17th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person had to be extracted from the wreckage, and three people were rushed to a hospital.

One of those taken to the hospital later died. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately known, according to police.

The Metro bus operator, the lone person aboard the vehicle, declined treatment or ambulance transportation, according to fire department officials.