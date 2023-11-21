1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash near Knott's Berry Farm

One person is dead and four other people injured following a two-vehicle crash near Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

It happened around 11:42 p.m. Monday at the corner of La Palma and Knott avenues, according to authorities.

Officials said two people from one vehicle were able to get out on their own while two others from the second vehicle needed to be extricated by firefighters.

Authorities said there were two injured in each car involved, in addition to a bystander, totaling to five victims.

One person died at the scene while the other four were taken to hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries. Their current conditions were not immediately available.