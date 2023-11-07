Motorcyclist breaks 100 mph in LA police chase

A high-speed police chase is underway involving a motorcyclist in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene on the 710 Freeway where the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect breezed through parts of downtown Los Angeles, East LA and San Gabriel Valley. At one point, the suspect was seen breaking 110 mph while trying to avoid the cops in LA County.

Officials did not say if the suspect is wanted for crimes outside of speeding.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.