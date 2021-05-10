1 dead, 3 wounded at Mother's Day party in Hollywood

An investigation was underway in Hollywood after one person was killed and three others were injured when shots rang out during a Mother's Day gathering on Sunday night, officials said.

Around 10:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots. They followed the sound to a home located near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and North Gower Street where they found between 30 to 40 people in the middle of the street.

Witnesses said two gunmen, who not invited to the gathering, walked up and opened fire at the guests, which included family members and children.

Arriving officers discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving efforts. The victim died at the scene.

"It is the most egregious thing that you could do. Indiscriminate fire into any kind of party…we’re very fortunate in many ways in these incidents that we don’t have little kids or babies being killed inside a residence. So as bad as this is, unfortunately, it could be worse," said LAPD Lt. John Radtke.

LAPD officers also found three other victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the same area of the home. They were taken to a local hospital and at least one of those victims is in critical condition, officials said.

The victims are between the ages of 39 to 50, the LAPD said.

A description of the gunman was not available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

